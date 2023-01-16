Search

SportsViral

Is Pakistani captain Babar Azam trapped in a new scandal?

Web Desk 11:51 PM | 16 Jan, 2023
Is Pakistani captain Babar Azam trapped in a new scandal?
Source: Pakistan Cricket Board (Facebook)

Pakistani captain Babar Azam has been hit by another scandal as an unidentified woman, who claims to be the former love of the flamboyant batter, has shared his alleged pictures and clips online.

The Pakistani skipper has apparently landed in a new trouble as the woman, who goes by the name Eisha Babar Azam on Instagram, has shared pictures of a man who resembles the 28-year-old cricketer.

The scandal has sparked a frenzy online, prompting strong reactions from fans and social media users. The woman has accused Babar Azam of being in a relationship with several girls at a time.

The graphics show the purported Babar Azam in a comprising position. In one of the snaps, he is allegedly seen having a video call with an unidentified woman on the other side.

In another reel, he was filmed behind the wheel, while voice notes – said to be of the Pakistani star cricketer – are also doing rounds on the internet.

As the latest clips and voice notes, the authenticity of which couldn't be ascertained, went viral, Babar Azam's name surfaced on the microblogging platform with fans extending their support to him.

Many called it a smear campaign against Babar Azam, and #WeStandWithBabar started trending on Twitter with users lending support to the Pakistani skipper. Here are some of the reactions:

This is not the first time the Pakistani skipper is facing such accusations. Earlier, a former class-fellow of the Pakistani player, Hamiza Mukhtar, moved court after hurling serious allegations at him.

Babar Azam or the Pakistan Cricket Board have yet to comment on the latest scandal.

Babar Azam sets new record for most international runs scored by Pakistani batter in a calendar year

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

When I got to know I will play for MI Emirates and Kieron Pollard as captain, my happiness doubled: Muhammad Waseem

07:07 PM | 16 Jan, 2023

Mathira’s new bold workout video breaks the internet

11:44 AM | 16 Jan, 2023

India creates new record by beating Sri Lanka with biggest margin in ODI cricket

11:01 PM | 15 Jan, 2023

Pakistani player Rizwan makes heroic entry in helicopter for Bangladesh Premier League match

10:18 AM | 15 Jan, 2023

PAKvNZ – Pakistan lose ODI series to New Zealand

06:35 PM | 13 Jan, 2023

Fans booked for entering field to meet Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan during PAKvNZ match

09:16 PM | 12 Jan, 2023
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Rift deepens as Shujaat suspends Elahi’s party membership for ...

12:00 AM | 17 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 16, 2023

07:45 AM | 16 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 16, 2022 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 236.15 238.65
Euro EUR 268.25 270.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 303 306
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.5 69.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.2 66.9
Australian Dollar AUD 170.5 171.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 607.88 612.38
Canadian Dollar CAD 185 186.35
China Yuan CNY 33.73 33.98
Danish Krone DKK 33.26 33.61
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.09 29.44
Indian Rupee INR 2.8 2.89
Japanese Yen JPY 2.41 2.46
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 747.98 752.98
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 145.98 147.18
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 593.68 598.18
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.26 62.76
Singapore Dollar SGD 171.42 172.75
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 246 247.75
Thai Bhat THB 6.89 6.99

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs186,400 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs159,810.

Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs146,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 170,410.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Karachi PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Islamabad PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Peshawar PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Quetta PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Sialkot PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Attock PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Gujranwala PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Jehlum PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Multan PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Bahawalpur PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Gujrat PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Nawabshah PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Chakwal PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Hyderabad PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Nowshehra PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Sargodha PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Faisalabad PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Mirpur PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: