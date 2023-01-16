Is Pakistani captain Babar Azam trapped in a new scandal?

Pakistani captain Babar Azam has been hit by another scandal as an unidentified woman, who claims to be the former love of the flamboyant batter, has shared his alleged pictures and clips online.

The Pakistani skipper has apparently landed in a new trouble as the woman, who goes by the name Eisha Babar Azam on Instagram, has shared pictures of a man who resembles the 28-year-old cricketer.

The scandal has sparked a frenzy online, prompting strong reactions from fans and social media users. The woman has accused Babar Azam of being in a relationship with several girls at a time.

The graphics show the purported Babar Azam in a comprising position. In one of the snaps, he is allegedly seen having a video call with an unidentified woman on the other side.

In another reel, he was filmed behind the wheel, while voice notes – said to be of the Pakistani star cricketer – are also doing rounds on the internet.

As the latest clips and voice notes, the authenticity of which couldn't be ascertained, went viral, Babar Azam's name surfaced on the microblogging platform with fans extending their support to him.

Many called it a smear campaign against Babar Azam, and #WeStandWithBabar started trending on Twitter with users lending support to the Pakistani skipper. Here are some of the reactions:

We are not sparing our heroes now …

Is there any limit to this moral decadence?

We Pakistanis make ourselves the laughingstock in the world by our own doings.@babarazam258 baeta I am with you, & meeting you was my most favourite cricketing memory. #WeStandWithBabar pic.twitter.com/pun9vOQkkD — Khalida (@KhalidaTasneem) January 16, 2023

Editing skills 100%. Now stop it Babar Azam ka Court Marshall karne ka sochne walo. #WeStandWithBabar #StayStrongBabarAzam #BabarAzam𓃵 pic.twitter.com/CSAIjKK0pn — Shaharyar Ejaz 🏏 (@SharyOfficial) January 16, 2023

4 گندے مافیا صحافی 2 عہدے دار اور کچھ کھلاڑی پوری کیمپین چلا رہے بابر اعظم کو کپتانی سے ہٹانے کی. کیونکہ جسکو کرکٹ کا ہیڈ بنایا ہے اس تھرڈ کلاس بندے کا مقصد ہی یہ ہے کہ بابر اعظم کو ہٹایا جائے کیونکہ عمران خان کی چوائس تھی بابر اس لیے اسکو ہٹانا ضروری ہے #WeStandWithBabar — Haqeeqat TV (@Haqeeqat_TV) January 16, 2023

This is not the first time the Pakistani skipper is facing such accusations. Earlier, a former class-fellow of the Pakistani player, Hamiza Mukhtar, moved court after hurling serious allegations at him.

Babar Azam or the Pakistan Cricket Board have yet to comment on the latest scandal.