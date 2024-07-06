Search

Pakistan

Foreign ministry announces massive increase in documents attestation fee

07:19 PM | 6 Jul, 2024
Foreign ministry announces massive increase in documents attestation fee
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has massively increased the rates for attestation of legal documents.

A spokesperson said that attestation of educational, legal, and commercial documents will resume from Monday with new rates as the ministry is closed on Saturday and Sunday for this process. 

He said citizens can visit the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad or Liaison offices in Lahore, Karachi and other cities for attestation of documents.  

He said the ministry has withdrawn the requirement for prior appointments for document attestation, adding that citizens can avail walk-in service. 

According to the new schedule of rates, the attestation fee for personal or educational documents has been jacked up to Rs3,000 per document, as compared to previous Rs700.

The fee for legal documents attestation has been fixed at Rs4,500, as compared to previous Rs700. Similarly, the fee for commercial documents’ attestation has been increased to Rs12,000 from Rs3,000.

Document attestation by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is valid for a period of 6 months. Re-attestation is required if documents are not utilized within this period.

Pakistan

08:33 PM | 6 Jul, 2024

PTI postpones Islamabad rally

07:51 PM | 6 Jul, 2024

New wheat and flour prices notified in Punjab

07:19 PM | 6 Jul, 2024

Foreign ministry announces massive increase in documents attestation ...

05:15 PM | 6 Jul, 2024

Bahawalpur doctor briefly detained for refusing anti-polio drops to ...

04:07 PM | 6 Jul, 2024

Lahore Court delays Imran Khan's bail verdict on May 9 incident ...

03:29 PM | 6 Jul, 2024

Pakistani mountaineer Samina Baig hospitalized due to altitude ...

Pakistan

07:29 PM | 5 Jul, 2024

Renowned Pakistani chef Naheed Ansari passes away

09:29 AM | 4 Jul, 2024

Terror outfit TTP announces 'Azm-e-Shariat' operation to ramp up ...

07:09 PM | 4 Jul, 2024

'Celebs for sale': Controversy erupts over paid government ...

07:36 PM | 4 Jul, 2024

Electricity bill of Power Minister Awais Leghari's house leaves ...

07:38 PM | 4 Jul, 2024

Luxury houses for Punjab bureaucrats in DHA Lahore spark public ...

11:04 PM | 5 Jul, 2024

Free solar systems, interest-free loans announced for 'eligible' ...

Advertisement

Latest

08:33 PM | 6 Jul, 2024

PTI postpones Islamabad rally

Gold & Silver

04:34 PM | 6 Jul, 2024

Gold price moves up by Rs2,000 per tola; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 6 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 6, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.65 for selling on last day of the week.

Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.3 and selling rate is 297.8 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.40.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.65 280.65
Euro EUR 294.30 297.80
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.50 353.50
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.05 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.40 74.20
Australian Dollar AUD 182.25 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.12 748.12
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.9 204.9
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.6 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.61 916.61
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.89 59.69
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.34 77.04
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.15 204.15
Swedish Korona SEK 26.4 26.7
Swiss Franc CHF 309.11 311.61
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: