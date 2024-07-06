Foreign ministry announces massive increase in documents attestation fee

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has massively increased the rates for attestation of legal documents.

A spokesperson said that attestation of educational, legal, and commercial documents will resume from Monday with new rates as the ministry is closed on Saturday and Sunday for this process.

He said citizens can visit the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad or Liaison offices in Lahore, Karachi and other cities for attestation of documents.

He said the ministry has withdrawn the requirement for prior appointments for document attestation, adding that citizens can avail walk-in service.

According to the new schedule of rates, the attestation fee for personal or educational documents has been jacked up to Rs3,000 per document, as compared to previous Rs700.

The fee for legal documents attestation has been fixed at Rs4,500, as compared to previous Rs700. Similarly, the fee for commercial documents’ attestation has been increased to Rs12,000 from Rs3,000.

Document attestation by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is valid for a period of 6 months. Re-attestation is required if documents are not utilized within this period.