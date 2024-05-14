Pakistani boxer Ilyas Hazara beat Indian rival to win gold in Australia

MELBOURNE – Pakistani boxer Ilyas Hussan Hazara won a gold medal by defeating Indian opponent Gurjant Singh in the boxing tournament held in Australia.
In a decisive match held in Melbourne as part of the Big Time Boxing Tournament, Quetta's young boxer outclassed Singh in the competition.
He easily knocked out the Indian rival, earning pride for Pakistan in abroad.
Earlier this month, Pakistani Wushu and kickboxing player Shahzaib Rindh slammed Indian player to win Karate Combat 45 competition in Dubai.
Karate Combat 45 is professional martial arts league that organizes karate games featuring highly skilled athletes from across the globe.
The latest high-voltage game was between arch-rival Pakistan and India. In first round, Rizwan Ali from Pakistan locked horns with Indian athlete Himanshu Kaushik, winning first and second bouts respectively.
India leveled the score when Kaushik overcame Pakistan's Faizan Khan in the second bout. Shahzaib Rindh then seal victory for Pakistan, slamming Singh in the final round.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 13, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.85 for selling.
Euro stands at 296 for buying and 298.7 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.40.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.85
|Euro
|EUR
|296
|298.7
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.1
|75.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.40
|74.10
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.67
|913.67
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.93
|168.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.69
|25.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.52
|730.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.4
|308.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
