Pakistani boxer Ilyas Hazara beat Indian rival to win gold in Australia

MELBOURNE – Pakistani boxer Ilyas Hussan Hazara won a gold medal by defeating Indian opponent Gurjant Singh in the boxing tournament held in Australia.

In a decisive match held in Melbourne as part of the Big Time Boxing Tournament, Quetta's young boxer outclassed Singh in the competition.

He easily knocked out the Indian rival, earning pride for Pakistan in abroad.

Earlier this month, Pakistani Wushu and kickboxing player Shahzaib Rindh slammed Indian player to win Karate Combat 45 competition in Dubai.

Karate Combat 45 is professional martial arts league that organizes karate games featuring highly skilled athletes from across the globe.

The latest high-voltage game was between arch-rival Pakistan and India. In first round, Rizwan Ali from Pakistan locked horns with Indian athlete Himanshu Kaushik, winning first and second bouts respectively.

India leveled the score when Kaushik overcame Pakistan's Faizan Khan in the second bout. Shahzaib Rindh then seal victory for Pakistan, slamming Singh in the final round.