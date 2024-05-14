NADRA enables ID Card services at post offices

ISLAMABAD: NADRA has introduced a new facility for citizens, enabling them to obtain identity cards from post offices.
The initiative has been launched in 83 selected GPOs and post offices across the country, where citizens can avail services for reissuing, renewing, and modifying their lost or damaged identity cards.
These services will be available at post offices six days a week (Monday to Saturday) from 9 AM to 4 PM, with extended hours till 12:00 PM on Fridays.
The fees for all available services at post offices will be equivalent to those at NADRA centers. It should be noted that NICOP services will not be available at post offices. Citizens can check with their relevant GPO or post office on NADRA's website for further details.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 13, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.85 for selling.
Euro stands at 296 for buying and 298.7 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.40.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.85
|Euro
|EUR
|296
|298.7
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.1
|75.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.40
|74.10
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.67
|913.67
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.93
|168.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.69
|25.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.52
|730.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.4
|308.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.