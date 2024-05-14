NADRA enables ID Card services at post offices

ISLAMABAD: NADRA has introduced a new facility for citizens, enabling them to obtain identity cards from post offices.

The initiative has been launched in 83 selected GPOs and post offices across the country, where citizens can avail services for reissuing, renewing, and modifying their lost or damaged identity cards.

These services will be available at post offices six days a week (Monday to Saturday) from 9 AM to 4 PM, with extended hours till 12:00 PM on Fridays.

The fees for all available services at post offices will be equivalent to those at NADRA centers. It should be noted that NICOP services will not be available at post offices. Citizens can check with their relevant GPO or post office on NADRA's website for further details.