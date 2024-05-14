Search

Pakistan

NADRA enables ID Card services at post offices

Web Desk
03:23 PM | 14 May, 2024
NADRA

ISLAMABAD: NADRA has introduced a new facility for citizens, enabling them to obtain identity cards from post offices.

The initiative has been launched in 83 selected GPOs and post offices across the country, where citizens can avail services for reissuing, renewing, and modifying their lost or damaged identity cards.

These services will be available at post offices six days a week (Monday to Saturday) from 9 AM to 4 PM, with extended hours till 12:00 PM on Fridays.

The fees for all available services at post offices will be equivalent to those at NADRA centers. It should be noted that NICOP services will not be available at post offices. Citizens can check with their relevant GPO or post office on NADRA's website for further details.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

03:23 PM | 14 May, 2024

NADRA enables ID Card services at post offices

02:38 PM | 14 May, 2024

Honda Pridor – Check latest two-year installment plan May 2024

01:18 PM | 14 May, 2024

IHC restricts govt from blocking SIMs of non-filers

01:00 PM | 14 May, 2024

SC grants permission for Imran Khan to attend NAB tweaks case via ...

12:47 PM | 14 May, 2024

Journalist safety training workshop starts at FCCU

10:52 AM | 14 May, 2024

Kaghan-Naran Road reopened after massive landslide

Pakistan

05:09 PM | 12 May, 2024

Massive drop in mobile phone prices in Pakistan

09:20 PM | 12 May, 2024

Is Pakistan selling JF-17 Thunder fighter jets to Iraqi Air Force?

10:06 AM | 12 May, 2024

Twelve Pakistani beauty product companies served notices over false ...

09:32 AM | 13 May, 2024

Sindh Police SSP faces action for serving tea to political leaders in ...

09:45 PM | 11 May, 2024

Police officer killed as AJK protests against 'unjust' taxes spread

12:41 PM | 13 May, 2024

CM Punjab e-bike scheme 2024: Check E-bike balloting Winners List here

Advertisement

Latest

05:03 PM | 14 May, 2024

TCL Experience Lounge hosts exclusive match screening between Arsenal, Manchester United

Gold & Silver

02:53 PM | 14 May, 2024

Gold prices dip for second consecutive day in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 14 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 13, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.85 for selling.

Euro stands at 296 for buying and 298.7 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.40.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 13 May 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 279.85
Euro EUR 296 298.7
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.1 75.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.40 74.10
Australian Dollar AUD 180.5 182.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.61 747.61
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.16 40.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.6 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.67 913.67
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.71 59.31
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.93 168.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.69 25.99
Omani Riyal OMR 722.52 730.52
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.79 26.09
Swiss Franc CHF 306.4 308.9
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71



Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: