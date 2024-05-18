Mahira Khan dishes out summer vibes in latest clicks 

KARACHI – Lollywood diva Mahira Khan continues to captivate her fans with her impeccable fashion sense and gorgeous looks.

The “Bin Roye” actress recently embraced the essence of summer in a stunning tribal design dress as she radiated natural charm

The actress, known for her effortless style, delighted her millions of followers as she shared clicks of her recent photoshoot in the vibrant outfir on Instagram.

Undoubtly, Mahira Khan exudes elegance and grace, radiating summer vibes in the law dress.

“I’m not really a lawn lawn person… but I love these. Lawn should be easy and breezy ( also love the boho chic tribal design),” Mahira Kha captioned the post.

As expected, the post quickly garnered attention from fans as they are gushing over her adorable appearance.