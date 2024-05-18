Mahira Khan dishes out summer vibes in latest clicks 

KARACHI – Lollywood diva Mahira Khan continues to captivate her fans with her impeccable fashion sense and gorgeous looks.
The “Bin Roye” actress recently embraced the essence of summer in a stunning tribal design dress as she radiated natural charm
The actress, known for her effortless style, delighted her millions of followers as she shared clicks of her recent photoshoot in the vibrant outfir on Instagram.
Undoubtly, Mahira Khan exudes elegance and grace, radiating summer vibes in the law dress.
“I’m not really a lawn lawn person… but I love these. Lawn should be easy and breezy ( also love the boho chic tribal design),” Mahira Kha captioned the post.
As expected, the post quickly garnered attention from fans as they are gushing over her adorable appearance.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 18, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.35 for selling.
Euro stands at 297 for buying and 299.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.35
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|299.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|348.5
|352
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.77
|755.77
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.96
|36.31
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|913.28
|922.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.45
|171.45
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.59
|738.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.41
|77.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.67
|25.97
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.01
|311.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
