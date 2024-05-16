Pakistan's youngest vlogger Mohammad Shiraz bids farewell to vlogging

Mohammad Shiraz, Pakistan's youngest vlogger, announced his decision to step away from the world of vlogging after achieving significant success and garnering immense affection from his fans.
In a heartfelt farewell video posted on his YouTube channel, Mohammad Shiraz bid adieu to his followers, revealing that he was temporarily halting his vlogging journey to prioritize his studies, following his father's advice
.
Expressing his deep attachment to vlogging, Shiraz conveyed his sorrow over concluding this chapter of his life but assured his fans of a potential comeback in the future.
Amid emotional sentiments, Shiraz extended his gratitude to his dedicated viewers for their unwavering support throughout his vlogging career. Accompanied by his sister Muskan, he concluded the vlog with heartfelt goodbyes, leaving behind cherished memories for his audience.
As Mohammad Shiraz embarks on a new phase of his life, his fans remain hopeful for his return to the vlogging sphere, eagerly awaiting his future endeavors.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 16, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.
Euro stands at 296.25 for buying and 299 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.5 for buying, and 348 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.95
|Euro
|EUR
|296.25
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.5
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.2
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.77
|747.77
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.28
|913.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.45
|169.45
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.59
|730.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.41
|77.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.67
|25.97
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.51
|309.01
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
