Pakistan's youngest vlogger Mohammad Shiraz bids farewell to vlogging

Mohammad Shiraz, Pakistan's youngest vlogger, announced his decision to step away from the world of vlogging after achieving significant success and garnering immense affection from his fans.

In a heartfelt farewell video posted on his YouTube channel, Mohammad Shiraz bid adieu to his followers, revealing that he was temporarily halting his vlogging journey to prioritize his studies, following his father's advice

.

Expressing his deep attachment to vlogging, Shiraz conveyed his sorrow over concluding this chapter of his life but assured his fans of a potential comeback in the future.

Amid emotional sentiments, Shiraz extended his gratitude to his dedicated viewers for their unwavering support throughout his vlogging career. Accompanied by his sister Muskan, he concluded the vlog with heartfelt goodbyes, leaving behind cherished memories for his audience.

As Mohammad Shiraz embarks on a new phase of his life, his fans remain hopeful for his return to the vlogging sphere, eagerly awaiting his future endeavors.