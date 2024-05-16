Lawyer shoots his own client over monetary dispute

SHEIKHUPURA — A lawyer shot his own client dead over a monetary dispute here on Thursday.

According to the police, lawyer Muhammad Akram was coming back from Islamabad with his client Niabat Ali Khan when the two had a dispute over a monetary issue.

Consequently, Akram shot Khan dead. Police said that Khan’s daughter and granddaughter were also injured when Akram opened the fire.

Police have arrested Akram and started an investigation into the case.