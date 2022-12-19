Sajal Aly’s fan-girl moment with David Beckam goes viral
Share
DOHA – Former English soccer player David Beckham has a huge fan base all around the world including members from Pakistan.
The football fever also gripped Pakistani celebrities as several stars including Mahira Khan, and Humayun Saeed among others attended the FIFA World Cup.
Lately, Lollywood diva Sajal Aly shared a fan moment with the football legend during World Cup final in Qatar, as the 28-year-old was seen posing with Beckham at finale.
Fans were surprised with Sajal's picture with Beckem, who is known for being key players on the Manchester United soccer team till 2003.
Another Pakistani star actor Mehwish Hayat also shared the click with David Beckham, calling the picture 'Selfie of the Year.'
View this post on Instagram
Amid the finale, Sajal, Mehwish, and Humayun Saeed also clicked with Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan.
Exclusive: Now that’s what you call a star-studded photo 🤩 Lollywood superstars Humayun Saeed, Mehwish Hayat, and Sajal Aly, along with power producer duo Samina Humayun Saeed and Sana Shahnawaz, are all smiles as they pose for a photo with Bollywood’s ‘Shehzada’ Kartik Aryan 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/5rJvCtSUet— Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood) December 19, 2022
From neighboring India, several Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan attended the finale of the FIFA World Cup 2022.
Unbothered Deepika Padukone leaves for Qatar to ... 03:16 PM | 18 Dec, 2022
In a shocking and confusing state of events, Indian extremists have demanded a ban on the upcoming Bollywood movie ...
- Check Today's Horoscope – December 17, 202208:00 AM | 17 Dec, 2022
- Check Today's Horoscope – December 16, 202208:00 AM | 16 Dec, 2022
- Check Today's Horoscope – December 02, 202208:04 AM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Horoscope Today: Check astrological prediction for December 14, 202208:02 AM | 14 Dec, 2022
- LHC directs govt to share details of Toshakhana gifts received by ...11:18 AM | 19 Dec, 2022
-
- PAKvENG: Pakistan lose openers before lunch on Day 3 of final Test ...10:32 AM | 19 Dec, 2022
- 'Gen (r) Faiz Hameed wanted me and Moonis behind bars', claims Punjab ...10:05 AM | 19 Dec, 2022
- Pakistani clerics to visit Kabul for reconciliation dialogue amid ...09:42 AM | 19 Dec, 2022
- Aamir Liaqat's ex-wife Bushra Iqbal talks about Dania Shah's arrest11:21 PM | 18 Dec, 2022
- Imran Ashraf's latest post aggravates Shaniera-Feroze spat09:38 PM | 18 Dec, 2022
- Ayesha Omar shows love for her fans in new beach video09:42 PM | 18 Dec, 2022
- Here's all the star players making debut in PSL809:00 AM | 16 Dec, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list? ...10:48 AM | 8 Dec, 2022
- Top 10 most searched people on Google in Pakistan in 202206:07 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Pakistan's first female Supreme Court judge earns place in BBC '100 ...01:24 PM | 7 Dec, 2022