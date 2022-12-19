Sajal Aly’s fan-girl moment with David Beckam goes viral
10:54 AM | 19 Dec, 2022
Source: sajalaly/davidbeckham (Instagram)
DOHA – Former English soccer player David Beckham has a huge fan base all around the world including members from Pakistan.

The football fever also gripped Pakistani celebrities as several stars including Mahira Khan, and Humayun Saeed among others attended the FIFA World Cup.

Lately, Lollywood diva Sajal Aly shared a fan moment with the football legend during World Cup final in Qatar, as the 28-year-old was seen posing with Beckham at finale.

Fans were surprised with Sajal's picture with Beckem, who is known for being key players on the Manchester United soccer team till 2003.

Another Pakistani star actor Mehwish Hayat also shared the click with David Beckham, calling the picture 'Selfie of the Year.'

Amid the finale, Sajal, Mehwish, and Humayun Saeed also clicked with Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan. 

From neighboring India, several Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan attended the finale of the FIFA World Cup 2022. 

Unbothered Deepika Padukone leaves for Qatar to ... 03:16 PM | 18 Dec, 2022

In a shocking and confusing state of events, Indian extremists have demanded a ban on the upcoming Bollywood movie ...

