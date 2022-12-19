Sajal Aly’s fan-girl moment with David Beckam goes viral

DOHA – Former English soccer player David Beckham has a huge fan base all around the world including members from Pakistan.

The football fever also gripped Pakistani celebrities as several stars including Mahira Khan, and Humayun Saeed among others attended the FIFA World Cup.

Lately, Lollywood diva Sajal Aly shared a fan moment with the football legend during World Cup final in Qatar, as the 28-year-old was seen posing with Beckham at finale.

Fans were surprised with Sajal's picture with Beckem, who is known for being key players on the Manchester United soccer team till 2003.

Another Pakistani star actor Mehwish Hayat also shared the click with David Beckham, calling the picture 'Selfie of the Year.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehwish Hayat (@mehwishhayatofficial)

Amid the finale, Sajal, Mehwish, and Humayun Saeed also clicked with Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan.

Exclusive: Now that’s what you call a star-studded photo 🤩 Lollywood superstars Humayun Saeed, Mehwish Hayat, and Sajal Aly, along with power producer duo Samina Humayun Saeed and Sana Shahnawaz, are all smiles as they pose for a photo with Bollywood’s ‘Shehzada’ Kartik Aryan 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/5rJvCtSUet — Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood) December 19, 2022

From neighboring India, several Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan attended the finale of the FIFA World Cup 2022.