Messi leads Argentina to World Cup glory

DOHA – Lionel Messi led Argentina to victory against France in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Sunday.

The final went to a penalty shootout after the two teams finished 3-3 in extra-time. Argentina won the penalty shootouts 4-2 against France.

Earlier, Argentina's Lionel Messi scored the first goal against France.

All eyes were on the final showdown of the leading sports event FIFA World Cup 2022 with Argentina and France vying for the title at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

World Cup 2022, which comes full of surprises led to a final as two favorite defending champions France and Messi’s Argentina will be locking horns in a do-or-die title decider.

France outfoxed England, and Argentina advanced by slamming the Netherlands in a penalty shootout-both teams coming for the final with semifinal triumphs.

Meanwhile, France suffered a virus blow ahead of the crucial game; Midfielder Adrien Rabiot and defender Dayot Upamecano were down with a flu-like virus, which earlier forced them out of the Morocco game.

The duo was isolated from their teammates to curb the spread of the bug illness while the European side will be not at their hundred percent for the dream game at the biggest extravaganza in football.

On the other hand, Argentina is dependent on key players like Messi, and Julián Álvarez to repeat history after Diego Maradona.

Argentina and France share upsets in their journey to the World Cup final. The South American side had shockingly lost to Saudi Arabia in their opening game of the group stage while Tunisia record a remarkable victory over France in the first round.

Lloris-led squad is now eyeing to become only the third country to defend their title in FIFA history while Argentina will be on the ground to make a perfect farewell for skipper Lionel Messi who announced to bid adieu after World Cup.

The two soccer giants will be locking horns for the 13th time in history with the Messi-led team holds the edge over France, clinching six out of 12 times in their clashes; France won three and the other three matches ended in a draw.