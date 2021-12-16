Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 16 December 2021
Web Desk
08:41 AM | 16 Dec, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 16 December 2021
Share

KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 118,000 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 101,100 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 92,675 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.108,165.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 118,000 PKR 1,440
Karachi PKR 118,000 PKR 1,440
Islamabad PKR 118,000 PKR 1,440
Peshawar PKR 118,000 PKR 1,440
Quetta PKR 118,000 PKR 1,440
Sialkot PKR 118,000 PKR 1,440
Attock PKR 118,000 PKR 1,440
Gujranwala PKR 118,000 PKR 1,440
Jehlum PKR 118,000 PKR 1,440
Multan PKR 118,000 PKR 1,440
Bahawalpur PKR 118,000 PKR 1,440
Gujrat PKR 118,000 PKR 1,440
Nawabshah PKR 118,000 PKR 1,440
Chakwal PKR 118,000 PKR 1,440
Hyderabad PKR 118,000 PKR 1,440
Nowshehra PKR 118,000 PKR 1,440
Sargodha PKR 118,000 PKR 1,440
Faisalabad PKR 118,000 PKR 1,440
Mirpur PKR 118,000 PKR 1,440

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 15 December ...
08:42 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 14 December ...
08:36 AM | 14 Dec, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 13 December ...
08:41 AM | 13 Dec, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 12 December ...
08:42 AM | 12 Dec, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 11 December ...
08:42 AM | 11 Dec, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 10 December ...
10:24 AM | 10 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Imran Abbas bids final goodbye to his mother, urges fans for prayers
11:13 PM | 15 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr