PTI sends Rs10 billion notice to Khawaja Asif over allegations of selling party tickets

LAHORE – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has sent a legal notice to Defence Minister Khawaja Asif for accusing Imran Khan of distributing party tickets to candidates for money in Sialkot.

The Rs10 billion notice has been sent to the PML-N leader by PTI stalwart Usman Dar, stating that Asif had hurled false allegations against the party chief.

During a press conference, the PML-N leader had accused the PTI chief of collecting Rs300 million for giving tickets to candidates.

The PTI demanded Asif to apologise to Imran Khan and publish an apology letter in all leading newspapers of the country.

The notice said the PML-N leader will have to pay Rs10 billion in case he fails to tender apology, adding that a legal action would be taken against him over non-payment of the amount.

Meanwhile, Usman Dar called Khawaja Asif “habitual liar,” adding that Imran Khan would have been in power if he had used such tactics.

Dar urged the defence minister to bring an evidence of ticket selling on record on tender a public apology.