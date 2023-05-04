PTI sends Rs10 billion notice to Khawaja Asif over allegations of selling party tickets

LAHORE – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has sent a legal notice to Defence Minister Khawaja Asif for accusing Imran Khan of distributing party tickets to candidates for money in Sialkot.
The Rs10 billion notice has been sent to the PML-N leader by PTI stalwart Usman Dar, stating that Asif had hurled false allegations against the party chief.
During a press conference, the PML-N leader had accused the PTI chief of collecting Rs300 million for giving tickets to candidates.
The PTI demanded Asif to apologise to Imran Khan and publish an apology letter in all leading newspapers of the country.
The notice said the PML-N leader will have to pay Rs10 billion in case he fails to tender apology, adding that a legal action would be taken against him over non-payment of the amount.
Meanwhile, Usman Dar called Khawaja Asif “habitual liar,” adding that Imran Khan would have been in power if he had used such tactics.
Dar urged the defence minister to bring an evidence of ticket selling on record on tender a public apology.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 04, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.75
|288.9
|Euro
|EUR
|313
|316
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.9
|76.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188.5
|190.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.59
|762.59
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.04
|41.44
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.86
|42.26
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.13
|935.13
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.62
|64.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.72
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.03
|745.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.95
|78.65
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.59
|319.09
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.28
|8.42
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 224,100 on Thursday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 224,100
|PKR 2,700
|Karachi
|PKR 224,100
|PKR 2,700
|Islamabad
|PKR 224,100
|PKR 2,700
|Peshawar
|PKR 224,100
|PKR 2,700
|Quetta
|PKR 224,100
|PKR 2,700
|Sialkot
|PKR 224,100
|PKR 2,700
|Attock
|PKR 224,100
|PKR 2,700
|Gujranwala
|PKR 224,100
|PKR 2,700
|Jehlum
|PKR 224,100
|PKR 2,700
|Multan
|PKR 224,100
|PKR 2,700
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 224,100
|PKR 2,700
|Gujrat
|PKR 224,100
|PKR 2,700
|Nawabshah
|PKR 224,100
|PKR 2,700
|Chakwal
|PKR 224,100
|PKR 2,700
|Hyderabad
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,700
|Nowshehra
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,700
|Sargodha
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,700
|Faisalabad
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,700
|Mirpur
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,700
