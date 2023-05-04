Imran divorced Reham on email at Bushra Bibi’s advice, Awn Chaudhry tells court

ISLAMABAD – Awn Chaudhry, a close aide of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, claimed that the former premier had divorced Rehman Khan through email at the advice of Bushra Bibi.

The former PTI leader revealed it while recording his statement in a case related to Nikkah between Imran Khan and his current wife Bushra Bibi during the latter’s “iddat” period.

The alleged un-Islamic Nikkah of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi was brought to light after a petition was filed by Muhammad Hanif, a citizen of Pakistan, in a court in the federal capital.

Awn said he had served as the personal assistant and political secretary of Khan, saying he looked after the all political and personal matters of the PTI chief. He said Imran Khan had divorced Reham in 2015 after Bushra convinced him that it would be better for him to part ways with her.

He said Reham was not in the country at that time and the former premier had sent him the divorce through an email. Following the divorce, Imran Khan used to hold meetings with Bushra Bibi, he claimed.

Chaudhry said Imran Khan directed him on Dec 31, 2017 to make arrangements for his “Nikkah” with Bushra Bibi on Jan 1, 2018. “I was surprised and said Bushra is already married. To which Khan said she had taken divorce from her husband,” he said.

He claimed that both Khan and his current wife were aware of the facts that the “iddat” period of Bushra Bib was incomplete as the former premier had told him that the “iddat” will complete on Feb 18, 2018.

He claimed that Bushra Bibi had predicted that Imran would become prime minister if they married. Chaudhry said he again made arrangements for their nikkah ceremony on Feb 28 of 2018 at the directives of Imran Khan.