Punjab announces public holiday on Saturday

LAHORE – The Punjab government has announced a public holiday across the province on September 6 on account of birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Eid Miladun Nabi.

It said all government offices will remain closed on this day, adding that emergency sections of all hospitals will remain operational.

However, all administrative and OPDs will remain closed on Saturday.

The holy month of Rabi-ul-Awwal started on August 26, while 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal will be observed on Saturday, September 6, said Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

The committee’s meeting to sight the moon was held today in Karachi under the chairmanship of Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad.

Members of the Karachi Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, representatives from the Ministry of Religious Affairs, SUPARCO, Meteorological Department, and the Ministry of Science and Technology also attended.