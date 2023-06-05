Sindh launches crackdown against tax defaulting vehicles 

KARACHI – The Sindh Excise and Taxation Department on Monday launched a road checking campaign to impound tax defaulting vehicles across the province.

The campaign has been launched on the direction of Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Mukesh Kumar Chawla.

The road checking campaign will continue till 16 June, reports said, adding that the excise officials will set up 30 checking points in Karachi.

The excise minister has asked the owners of tax defaulting vehicles to deposit their taxes immediately in order to avoid legal action. He said the taxpayers could also use the online tax depositing facility.