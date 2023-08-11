Man accused of harrassing TV actress Srha Asghar released on bail

KARACHI – A local court on Friday ordered the release of a man who was accused of harassing Pakistani actress Srha Asghar.

Police said the First Information Report (FIR) filed against the accused may be dismissed due to the non-cooperation of the complainant. Sharea Faisal Investigation Department in charge, Inspector Javed Babar, said his department was however preparing to file a case challan against the accused — Asim.

He said when Asim was produced in the court, he denied all the allegations. "When the female judge summoned the alleged victim, she did not come to the court. Even the clothes torn during the incident or eyewitnesses to the incident requested by the police and the court were not produced," he said.

Nor did any lawyer appear in the court on behalf of the plaintiff, the police added. Due to the non-cooperation of the plaintiff, the court ordered that the accused be released on bail.

According to the police, the incident took place on August 1 when the actress went to the market to run errands. The FIR was registered at the Shar-e-Faisal Police Station on the complaint of Umar Murtaza — who is Srha's husband.

In the statement given to the police, Srha claimed that a person started following and catcalling her when she was returning from the market. She told the police that the accused followed her to her home and tore her clothes.