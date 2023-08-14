Independence Day 2023: Pakistan Armed forces pledge to preserve hared earned peace, harmony

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army Forces on Monday reaffirmed to guard hard-earned peace, and unity at all costs.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Services Chiefs and the Pakistan Army extend their heartfelt felicitation to the nation on the 76th Independence Day of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations ISPR said Independence Day reminds us of the vision, fortitude, and countless sacrifices which our ancestors offered to realise our elders and great Quaid’s dream of a free and independent country.

It said thousands of sons of the soil have laid down their lives for defence of the motherland and to preserve the cherished dream of freedom of our forefathers.

ISPR pledged that irrespective of the challenges we face today, forces will preserve and strengthen peace, societal harmony, and unity among the nation. “We will not let inimical forces succeed, which are hell-bent on creating fissures and division among the Armed Forces and people of Pakistan,” the statement added.

Armed Forces of Pakistan, with the support of the nation, mentioned to defend the territorial integrity and peace of the motherland and continue serving the nation as per the aspirations of the people of Pakistan, InshaAllah.

Pakistan Airforce also felicitated the nation. In his message in connection with the day, the PAF spokesman said that the country’s armed forces, with the complete support of the nation, were fully prepared to defend the country, and would not shy away from giving any sacrifice.