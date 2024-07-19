Legendary American comedian Bob Newhart dies at 94

Bob Newhart, the legendary American comedian and actor, has passed away at the age of 94. His death occurred at his home in Los Angeles, where he had been in poor health for some time.

Newhart began his career in stand-up comedy in the 1950s and gained widespread fame with his hit television shows in the 1970s and 1980s. His unique comedic style and impeccable timing earned him a special place in the hearts of audiences.

Throughout his illustrious career, Newhart received numerous awards and accolades for his work. In addition to his television success, he made significant contributions to film, further solidifying his legacy in the entertainment industry.

Newhart’s passing marks the end of an era for comedy, as he was known for his influential and enduring impact on the field. His contributions to entertainment will be remembered and celebrated for years to come.