Who is who in PM Kakar’s caretaker cabinet?

ISLAMABAD – The 18-member cabinet of caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq on Thursday took oath at a ceremony held in Presidency.

President Arif Alvi administered oath to the members of the caretaker cabinet in the ceremony attended by the premier and other officials.

Here’s the list of caretaker cabinet members’

Sarfraz Bugti ---interior minister

Aniq Ahmad ---minister for religious affairs

Shamshad Akhtar---finance minister

Dr Nadeem Jan---health minister

Jalil Abbas Jilani---foreign minister

Ahmed Irfan Aslam---law minister

Shahid Tarar----communication minister

Murtaza Solangi---information minister

Umar Saif---IT minister

Anwar Ali Haider---defence minister

Tabish Gohar---energy minister

Actor Jamal Shah, Mishal Malick, Muzaffar Ranjah also took oath as members of the cabinet.

More to follow…