India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match tickets go on sale

LAHORE – The second batch of tickets for the Sri Lanka leg of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2023, which also included Pakistan vs India match, is all set to begin shortly.

Fans can book their tickets by visiting the official port pcb.bookme.pk. The much awaited fixture between Pakistan and India will be played on September 2 as the tournament begins on August 30.

Nine matches will be held in Sri Lanka, including the final. The Sri Lanka leg will begin with the home side taking on Bangladesh at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on 31 August.

The second batch of tickets for the Sri Lanka leg of #AsiaCup2023, which includes the much-awaited fixture between Pakistan and India on 2 September, will go live in one hour!

Last week, the tickets for the Asia Cup matches in Pakistan were put on sale. The tournament kicks off in Multan when the hosts Pakistan play Nepal on 30 August.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said that a person can purchase up to four tickets on one identity card/passport.

“For Pakistan Vs India up to 2 Tickets may be purchased on one Identity Card / Passport,” it said.