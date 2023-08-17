Mahira Khan's manager addresses reports about her wedding in September

Rumour has it that Pakistani superstar and acclaimed actress Mahira Khan is poised to enter matrimonial bonds for the second time.

Social media remained abuzz yesterday with reports indicating that her wedding ceremony is purportedly scheduled for the upcoming month of September. Several Instagram handles claimed citing sources that the event "is to take place amidst the scenic beauty of a renowned Hill Station in Punjab, surrounded by close-knit family members and cherished friends".

There was further speculation that Mahira Khan will be uniting her destiny with that of her longtime confidant, Salim Khan. However, a member of Khan's management team has rejected these reports as an example of "irresponsible journalism." According to GeoWeb, Anushay Talha Khan emphasized that these assertions have been disseminated without the validation of an official announcement from the actress's family or her team.

Despite this clarification, Mahira's manager refrained from either confirming or denying the news.

This is not the first instance of such marriage rumours encircling the Pakistani superstar on social media. Four years ago, there was a similar wave of speculation surrounding Mahira's alleged union with Saleem Karim in Turkey, a claim that was subsequently denied by the Bol actress herself.

It's worth noting that Khan's initial marriage was with Ali Askari in 2007, a union that concluded in separation in 2015. From this previous marriage, the actress is a mother to her son, Azlan.