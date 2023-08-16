Wedding bells to ring for Mahira Khan this September?

Looks like Lollywood queen Mahira Khan is ready to settle down! The 38-year-old actress whose illustrious career in Pakistani entertainment industry and her roaring debut in Bollywood opposite Shah Rukh Khan speaks volumes of her talent. While Khan achieved the unprecedented in her career, the Bin Roye star's personal life is about to become ever-so- romantic.
Previously married to Ali Askari — with whom she has a son — the Raees diva is reportedly going to tie the knot with her long-time beau, Salim Karim.
According to media outlets, the Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay actress and Karim would likely get married this September in a private wedding ceremony with only close friends and family in attendance.
As far as the destination is concerned, the Humsafar diva would be starting a new chapter of her life at a popular hill station in Punjab.
Carrying a string of critically and commercially successful films and television serials, Khan's latest action-thriller, The Legend of Maula Jatt, propelled her into international stardom. Khan will next be seen in Neelofar and Razia.
KARACHI – Pakistani currency continues to remain under pressure against the dollar as uncertainty looms after the interim government takes over the reins of power of crisis hit country.
The local currency, which was already struggling, further depreciated by Rs1.99 on Wednesday, and PKR was being quoted at 293.50, in the inter-bank market.
A day earlier, the embattled rupee had closed at its weakest level since May 11 against the greenback, settling at 291.51.
During the previous sessions, rupee saw massive depreciation and it was hovered between 286-288 against US dollar.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,900 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,100.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Karachi
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Quetta
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Attock
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Multan
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
