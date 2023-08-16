Wedding bells to ring for Mahira Khan this September?

Looks like Lollywood queen Mahira Khan is ready to settle down! The 38-year-old actress whose illustrious career in Pakistani entertainment industry and her roaring debut in Bollywood opposite Shah Rukh Khan speaks volumes of her talent. While Khan achieved the unprecedented in her career, the Bin Roye star's personal life is about to become ever-so- romantic.

Previously married to Ali Askari — with whom she has a son — the Raees diva is reportedly going to tie the knot with her long-time beau, Salim Karim.

According to media outlets, the Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay actress and Karim would likely get married this September in a private wedding ceremony with only close friends and family in attendance.

As far as the destination is concerned, the Humsafar diva would be starting a new chapter of her life at a popular hill station in Punjab.

Carrying a string of critically and commercially successful films and television serials, Khan's latest action-thriller, The Legend of Maula Jatt, propelled her into international stardom. Khan will next be seen in Neelofar and Razia.