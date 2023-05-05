SRK's 'Pathaan' becomes the first Hindi film to debut in Bangladesh

Bollywood has been making headlines in recent years for its growing global reach. One of the latest achievements for the Indian film industry is the release of “Pathaan” in Bangladesh, marking the first time a Hindi film has been released in the country in over 50 years.

The release in Bangladesh is a significant moment for both the Indian and Bangladeshi film industries. Bollywood films have been hugely popular in neighbouring countries like Pakistan and Nepal, but the industry has been absent from the Bangladeshi market since 1971 when East Pakistan became the independent country of Bangladesh.

The film’s director, Siddharth Anand, expressed his excitement about “Pathaan” being the first Hindi film to release in Bangladesh in over 50 years. He said that he hopes the movie will connect with audiences in Bangladesh and create a new market for Bollywood films in the country.

The Bollywood blockbuster is a high-octane action thriller that revolves around the story of an exiled RAW agent named Pathaan, played by the iconic Bollywood actor, Shah Rukh Khan. Along with ISI agent Rubina Mohsin, portrayed by the stunning Deepika Padukone, is on a mission to stop Jim, a former RAW agent who plans to release a deadly lab-generated virus across India.

The release of “Pathaan” in Bangladesh comes at a time when the Indian film industry is increasingly looking to expand its global reach. In recent years, Bollywood movies have been gaining popularity in new markets like China, where films like “Dangal” and “Secret Superstar” have been big hits.