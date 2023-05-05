Search

Lifestyle

SRK's 'Pathaan' becomes the first Hindi film to debut in Bangladesh

Web Desk 11:31 PM | 5 May, 2023
SRK's 'Pathaan' becomes the first Hindi film to debut in Bangladesh
Source: Youtube

Bollywood has been making headlines in recent years for its growing global reach. One of the latest achievements for the Indian film industry is the release of “Pathaan” in Bangladesh, marking the first time a Hindi film has been released in the country in over 50 years.

The release in Bangladesh is a significant moment for both the Indian and Bangladeshi film industries. Bollywood films have been hugely popular in neighbouring countries like Pakistan and Nepal, but the industry has been absent from the Bangladeshi market since 1971 when East Pakistan became the independent country of Bangladesh.

The film’s director, Siddharth Anand, expressed his excitement about “Pathaan” being the first Hindi film to release in Bangladesh in over 50 years. He said that he hopes the movie will connect with audiences in Bangladesh and create a new market for Bollywood films in the country.

The Bollywood blockbuster is a high-octane action thriller that revolves around the story of an exiled RAW agent named Pathaan, played by the iconic Bollywood actor, Shah Rukh Khan. Along with ISI agent Rubina Mohsin, portrayed by the stunning Deepika Padukone, is on a mission to stop Jim, a former RAW agent who plans to release a deadly lab-generated virus across India.

The release of “Pathaan” in Bangladesh comes at a time when the Indian film industry is increasingly looking to expand its global reach. In recent years, Bollywood movies have been gaining popularity in new markets like China, where films like “Dangal” and “Secret Superstar” have been big hits.

Jason Momoa rumoured to play the villain in SRK and Salman Khan's 'Tiger vs Pathaan'

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Pakistani cricket team tops ICC's ODI rankings first time in history

11:38 PM | 5 May, 2023

WATCH – Asim Azhar releases first song from his international collaboration

10:28 PM | 5 May, 2023

'The Kerala Story' – Bollywood to release another anti-Muslim film ahead of India state elections

10:51 PM | 2 May, 2023

Asim Azhar announces first global collab with Norwegian singer

08:33 PM | 2 May, 2023

Meerab's behaviour in Tere Bin becomes increasingly frustrating

11:00 PM | 29 Apr, 2023

'Behind the Mask': Pakistan's first online interactive documentary focuses on lady health workers

04:35 PM | 29 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Visa processing time to be reduced to 30 days for Pakistanis, says ...

12:07 AM | 6 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – May 5, 2023

08:35 AM | 5 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 5, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 5, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 285.75 288.65
Euro EUR 313.1 316.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.1 360.1
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.5 78.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.85 76.65
Australian Dollar AUD 188.5 190.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.59 762.59
Canadian Dollar CAD 212 214.2
China Yuan CNY 41.04 41.44
Danish Krone DKK 41.86 42.26
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.15 36.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.05
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.13 935.13
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.62 64.22
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.01 177.01
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.41 26.72
Omani Riyal OMR 737.03 745.03
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.95 78.65
Singapore Dollar SGD 213 215
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.77
Swiss Franc CHF 316.59 319.09
Thai Bhat THB 8.28 8.42

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 5, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs226,500.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,006 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,623.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Karachi PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Islamabad PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Peshawar PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Quetta PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Sialkot PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Attock PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Gujranwala PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Jehlum PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Multan PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Bahawalpur PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Gujrat PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Nawabshah PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Chakwal PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Hyderabad PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Nowshehra PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Sargodha PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Faisalabad PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Mirpur PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: