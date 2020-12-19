Schoolteacher dies after receiving NAB notice in fake accounts case

HYDERABAD – A schoolteacher in southeastern Sindh province died of cardiac arrest last month, following severe stress over a notice by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Faheem Hussain Khero, a primary schoolteacher of BPS 7 in Thatta district, and his other family members were being probed after bank accounts surfaced under their names in Dadu during an ongoing massive probe against benami bank accounts [unverified accounts] in the country.

Sheraz Khero, a brother of the deceased, said that Hussain was under stress after he was served notice by the anti-graft body.

“We have nothing to do with these banks. We are deliberately being dragged into this matter,” said Khero.

“We don’t know who opened these accounts and why,” he was quoted as saying by a private TV channel.

“We are poor people. I do job of a security guard,” said Sheraz Khero, requesting the authorities to end the probe against them.

According to the investigators, transactions of millions of rupees were made from these accounts during 2012-2017.

The deceased’s brother urged that their old mother should also not be dragged in the cases, adding that his father had died in 2016.

The heartbreaking story comes amid a massive probe into high-profile money laundering cases against country’s top politicians, including PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and PML-N vice president Shehbaz Sharif.

A number of benami accounts surfaced during the probe which were used for money laundering and stash the illegal money, amounting to billions of rupees.