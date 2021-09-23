Pakistan’s first lady Samina Alvi contracts coronavirus

ISLAMABAD – Samina Alvi, Pakistan’s first lady and wife of President Dr. Arif Alvi, tested positive for Covid-19, the latest notable to contract the novel disease in the South Asian country.

“I was tested positive for covid, a day before. I have a little bit of weakness but Alhamdulillah doing well otherwise. Request all to keep me in your prayers please”, she revealed on Twitter a day after getting the virus.

She also mentioned that she is undergoing weakness and requested all to pray for her.

Earlier in March, President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi had tested positive for coronavirus, almost 10 days after Prime Minister Imran Khan and wife Bushra contracted the novel virus.