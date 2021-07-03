Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 03 July 2021
09:55 AM | 3 Jul, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 03, 2021 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 10:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|157
|158
|Euro
|EUR
|184
|186
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|215
|218
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|42
|43
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|41.20
|41.80
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|115.50
|117.50
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.70
|388.70
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|126.50
|128.50
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.50
|23.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.20
|23.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.65
|16.90
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.10
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.50
|484
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.50
|36.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.25
|96.95
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.45
|17.70
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.50
|394.50
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.50
|40.10
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|114.50
|116.50
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|17.80
|18.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|159
|159.90
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.80
|4.90
- Pakistan rejects baseless inclusion in US CSPA list, calls for ...10:20 AM | 3 Jul, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:55 AM | 3 Jul, 2021
- Pakistan logs 1,400 new Covid infections, 34 deaths in past 24 hours09:20 AM | 3 Jul, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 03 July 202108:53 AM | 3 Jul, 2021
- Punjab to revive cultural activities in colleges after years of break11:43 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
Ayesha Omar says she listens to recitation of Surah Ar-Rahman twice a day
10:44 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
- Yami Gautam summoned in money laundering case04:56 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
- Maya Ali and Bilal Ashraf set temperature soaring with latest ...08:10 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
- Hassan Ali receives birthday wishes from wife, cricketers04:18 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021