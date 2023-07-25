Where is Pakistan’s first corporate farm, and who will spearhead this agri project?

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir yesterday inaugurated the country's first corporate farm, a ground-breaking 2,250-acre agricultural endeavour, as part of its Green Pakistan Initiative.
The project's goal is to completely transform the nation's agricultural industry.
Over the course of five years, it has been planned to expand this ground-breaking effort to include a stunning 100,000 acres.
The first farm project has been started in Khanewal, Punjab.
Who will lead the project?
The project was authorised during a recent Apex Committee meeting, demonstrating the Pakistani government's and Pakistan Army's dedication to working together on the FonGrow programme.
FonGrow's goal is to use technology to advance Pakistan's agricultural sector. This ground-breaking project, which will initially concentrate on Punjab before being implemented nationwide, aims to convert unproductive and barren regions into productive farming areas.
With their cutting-edge corporate agriculture farming initiative, Pakistan's defence forces have significantly advanced the nation's agricultural industry. This multi-billion dollar effort, which aims to ensure national food security and investigate potential in the export market, has drawn a lot of attention.
This initiative is being led by FonGrow, a division of the Fauji Foundation and spearheaded by defense institutions.
FonGrow is positioned to usher in fully automated, intelligent farming in Pakistan. It is a component of the Green Pakistan Initiative's flagship project, which was recently unveiled in front of the Prime Minister and the Chief of the Army Staff under the auspices of the Pakistan Army.
Green Pakistan Initiative (GPI)
Green Pakistan Initiative (GPI), which focuses on water conservation, sustainable farming and research and development, was launched earlier this month, to enhance modern farming on over 9 million hectares of uncultivated state land, with Saudi Arabia providing an initial investment of $500 million.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 25, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292
|294
|Euro
|EUR
|319.03
|323
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|323
|326
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77
|77.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198.5
|201
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.45
|755.44
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|221.5
|224.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.13
|39.53
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.34
|42.74
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|2.04
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.17
|926.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.87
|62.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.75
|178.75
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.95
|28.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|729.95
|737.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.21
|77.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.5
|27.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.4
|329.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,800 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,880.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Karachi
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Islamabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Peshawar
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Quetta
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Sialkot
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Attock
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Gujranwala
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Jehlum
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Multan
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Gujrat
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Nawabshah
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Chakwal
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Hyderabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Nowshehra
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Sargodha
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Faisalabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Mirpur
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
