Where is Pakistan’s first corporate farm, and who will spearhead this agri project?

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir yesterday inaugurated the country's first corporate farm, a ground-breaking 2,250-acre agricultural endeavour, as part of its Green Pakistan Initiative.

Where is Pakistan's first corporate farm located?

The project's goal is to completely transform the nation's agricultural industry.

Over the course of five years, it has been planned to expand this ground-breaking effort to include a stunning 100,000 acres.

The first farm project has been started in Khanewal, Punjab.

Who will lead the project?

The project was authorised during a recent Apex Committee meeting, demonstrating the Pakistani government's and Pakistan Army's dedication to working together on the FonGrow programme.

FonGrow's goal is to use technology to advance Pakistan's agricultural sector. This ground-breaking project, which will initially concentrate on Punjab before being implemented nationwide, aims to convert unproductive and barren regions into productive farming areas.

With their cutting-edge corporate agriculture farming initiative, Pakistan's defence forces have significantly advanced the nation's agricultural industry. This multi-billion dollar effort, which aims to ensure national food security and investigate potential in the export market, has drawn a lot of attention.

This initiative is being led by FonGrow, a division of the Fauji Foundation and spearheaded by defense institutions.

FonGrow is positioned to usher in fully automated, intelligent farming in Pakistan. It is a component of the Green Pakistan Initiative's flagship project, which was recently unveiled in front of the Prime Minister and the Chief of the Army Staff under the auspices of the Pakistan Army.

Green Pakistan Initiative (GPI)

Green Pakistan Initiative (GPI), which focuses on water conservation, sustainable farming and research and development, was launched earlier this month, to enhance modern farming on over 9 million hectares of uncultivated state land, with Saudi Arabia providing an initial investment of $500 million.