General Asim Munir vows to bring about agricultural revolution in Pakistan

Army Chief General Asim Munir said on Monday that no power in this world could hinder Pakistan’s progress.

He expressed these views at the inaugural ceremony of the Khanewal Model Agriculture Farm. He said that an agricultural revolution will be brought in Pakistan.

The army chief said, "The Pakistan Army takes immense pride in serving its people, emphasizing the reciprocal bond between the army and the public. We have decided that Pakistan will be taken out of the current crisis."

He commended the people of Pakistan for their unwavering sense of honour, pride, and capability, noting that they have united to discard the beggar mentality. General Munir attributed Pakistan’s prosperity to the abundant blessings bestowed upon the nation by God.