Pakistan rejects India’s claim about drone spotted over high commission in Islamabad

10:02 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
Pakistan rejects India’s claim about drone spotted over high commission in Islamabad
Share

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Office on Friday rejected Indian claims alleging a drone flying over Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

FO Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri in a statement said that the claims had no basis in facts and no proof has yet been shared with Pakistan in this regard.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday claimed that a drone was spotted over its embassy in Islamabad, adding that it had raised the matter with Pakistani authorities, demanding probe into it.

Chaudhri said, “These preposterous claims have no basis in facts and no proof whatsoever has been shared with Pakistan to substantiate these allegations”.

He said curiously, this propaganda campaign by India was also happening at a time when evidence so far collected in the Lahore blast of June 23 was increasingly pointing to external forces with a history of perpetrating state-sponsored terrorism against Pakistan.

“Pakistan rejects these patently false allegations and diversionary Indian tactics and will continue to stand by the people of IIOJK in their just struggle for the right to self-determination, as enshrined in the UNSC resolutions,” FO spokesperson added.

More From This Category
LHC turns down Punjab govt’s request for ...
08:27 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
Pakistan condemns killing of 17-year-old youth in ...
07:33 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
Here’s what Pakistan Army chief commented about ...
07:22 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
Fawad shares the reason why PM Imran didn’t ...
06:29 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
Pakistan receives 2.5 million Moderna vaccine ...
05:28 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
UN revises Global Counter Terrorism Strategy, ...
04:34 PM | 2 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ayesha Omar says she listens to recitation of Surah Ar-Rahman twice a day
06:07 PM | 2 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr