Pakistan rejects India’s claim about drone spotted over high commission in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD – Foreign Office on Friday rejected Indian claims alleging a drone flying over Indian High Commission in Islamabad.
FO Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri in a statement said that the claims had no basis in facts and no proof has yet been shared with Pakistan in this regard.
The Indian Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday claimed that a drone was spotted over its embassy in Islamabad, adding that it had raised the matter with Pakistani authorities, demanding probe into it.
Chaudhri said, “These preposterous claims have no basis in facts and no proof whatsoever has been shared with Pakistan to substantiate these allegations”.
He said curiously, this propaganda campaign by India was also happening at a time when evidence so far collected in the Lahore blast of June 23 was increasingly pointing to external forces with a history of perpetrating state-sponsored terrorism against Pakistan.
“Pakistan rejects these patently false allegations and diversionary Indian tactics and will continue to stand by the people of IIOJK in their just struggle for the right to self-determination, as enshrined in the UNSC resolutions,” FO spokesperson added.
