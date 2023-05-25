Gold price drops by Rs1,800 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – The value of gold decreased in Pakistan on Thursday as the price of gold fluctuated on the global market.

The price of per tola gold decreased by Rs1,800 to close at Rs236,000 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold dropped by Rs1,543 to settle at Rs202,332, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $21 to settle at $1,961 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remain unchanged at Rs2,900 per tola and Rs2,486.28 per 10 grams.