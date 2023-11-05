  

Search

Pakistan

Punjab residents can apply for arms licences as govt opens online applications

Web Desk
07:51 PM | 5 Nov, 2023
Punjab residents can apply for arms licences as govt opens online applications
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – The interim government in Punjab has allowed people, and firms to apply for arms licences under Punjab Arms Rules 2023.

People of the country’s most populated region can apply for arms licenses as online applications allow eligible Pakistanis to obtain personal, institutional, security companies, and business arms licenses for non-prohibited bore weapons.

The arms licenses fee however saw huge increase as the government raised the fee from Rs20,000 to Rs50,000, which makes a surge of around 150 percent.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department earlier approved the huge increase in arms licenses.

The new rule said arms licenses may be issued to a person for personal protection or sports, but the applicant should complete eligibility criteria.

Requisites include applicants to be a permanent resident of Pakistan with valid CNIC, Punjab domicile, over 20 years of age, the person should be filer on an active taxpayer’s list with no previous criminal record.

It also mentioned that the government will not issue arms licences to fugitive person or ones convicted by any court of law. The individual should not be a member of any proscribed organisation or involved in any anti-state activity.

Pakistan’s new caretaker govt restricts issuance of arms licenses

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

10:55 PM | 4 Nov, 2023

MDCAT 2023: KP govt says it will conduct fresh test

01:23 PM | 3 Nov, 2023

LHC orders closure of smoke-emitting factories across Punjab

12:00 PM | 3 Nov, 2023

Iqbal Day: Govt announces public holiday on November 9

01:05 PM | 2 Nov, 2023

School holidays update in Lahore as smog declared calamity in Punjab

11:55 PM | 1 Nov, 2023

Here's how to verify any vehicle in Pakistan online

07:32 PM | 1 Nov, 2023

Punjab imposes smog emergency, schools to stay open

Advertisement

Latest

09:11 PM | 5 Nov, 2023

Kohli becomes seventh player to score century on birthday

Horoscope

09:18 AM | 5 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope – November 5, 2023

Forex

Check out the latest currency rates in Pakistan

Pakistani currency remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in open market on Sunday.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

In open market, US dollar was quoted at Rs282.25 for buying and Rs285.25 for selling.

Euro rate stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 347 for buying, and 351 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 75.25.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 282.25 285.25
Euro EUR 301 304
UK Pound Sterling GBP 347 351
U.A.E Dirham AED 79.25 80
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.25 76
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 751.44 759.44
Canadian Dollar CAD 205.5 207.75
China Yuan CNY 38.65 39.05
Danish Krone DKK 40.2 40.6
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.11 36.46
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.68 1.75
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 914.12 923.12
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.46 60.06
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.3 168.3
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.28 25.58
Omani Riyal OMR 734.36 742.36
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.62 78.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.38 25.68
Swiss Franc CHF 311.8 314.3
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates increase in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices in the Pakistani market surged to Rs217,000 on Sunday as the precious commodity witnessed upward trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 5 November 2023

As per the latest rates, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan currently stands at Rs217,000 per tola, and 22-karat gold costs Rs198,915 per tola.

10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs186,050 and 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs170,545.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,000 PKR 2,473
Karachi PKR 217,000 PKR 2,473
Islamabad PKR 217,000 PKR 2,473
Peshawar PKR 217,000 PKR 2,473
Quetta PKR 217,000 PKR 2,473
Sialkot PKR 217,000 PKR 2,473
Attock PKR 217,000 PKR 2,473
Gujranwala PKR 217,000 PKR 2,473
Jehlum PKR 217,000 PKR 2,473
Multan PKR 217,000 PKR 2,473
Bahawalpur PKR 217,000 PKR 2,473
Gujrat PKR 217,000 PKR 2,473
Nawabshah PKR 217,000 PKR 2,473
Chakwal PKR 217,000 PKR 2,473
Hyderabad PKR 217,000 PKR 2,473
Nowshehra PKR 217,000 PKR 2,473
Sargodha PKR 217,000 PKR 2,473
Faisalabad PKR 217,000 PKR 2,473
Mirpur PKR 217,000 PKR 2,473

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: