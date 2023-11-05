Punjab residents can apply for arms licences as govt opens online applications

LAHORE – The interim government in Punjab has allowed people, and firms to apply for arms licences under Punjab Arms Rules 2023.

People of the country’s most populated region can apply for arms licenses as online applications allow eligible Pakistanis to obtain personal, institutional, security companies, and business arms licenses for non-prohibited bore weapons.

The arms licenses fee however saw huge increase as the government raised the fee from Rs20,000 to Rs50,000, which makes a surge of around 150 percent.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department earlier approved the huge increase in arms licenses.

The new rule said arms licenses may be issued to a person for personal protection or sports, but the applicant should complete eligibility criteria.

Requisites include applicants to be a permanent resident of Pakistan with valid CNIC, Punjab domicile, over 20 years of age, the person should be filer on an active taxpayer’s list with no previous criminal record.

It also mentioned that the government will not issue arms licences to fugitive person or ones convicted by any court of law. The individual should not be a member of any proscribed organisation or involved in any anti-state activity.