10th Shah Rafi Alam Polo Cup 2023: Remounts clinch coveted title

LAHORE – Team Remounts clinched the coveted title of the 10th Shah Rafi Alam Polo Cup 2023, defeating Team FG/Din Polo by a score of 9-5 in an electrifying finale at the Lahore Polo Club ground.

The event witnessed a significant turnout of enthusiastic spectators, including families and polo aficionados who gathered at the Lahore Polo Club to witness this thrilling polo spectacle. Mrs. Tamiz Alam, the esteemed chief guest and wife of the late Gen Shah Rafi Alam, graced the occasion with her presence.

Haider Malik of United Bank Limited, Azam Hayat Noon, the President of the Lahore Polo Club, executive committee members, Gen Shah Rafi Alam's family, and many polo enthusiasts joined in to enjoy the high-quality polo showcased during the finals. The day's festivities also included a classic car parade and an archery competition.

The main final lived up to its reputation as an enthralling encounter. After a hard-fought battle, Team Remounts emerged victorious with a final score of 9-5. The Argentinian sensation, Abelenda, representing Team Remounts, displayed exceptional prowess by scoring impressive six goals. His teammates, including Mohammad Naeem, Shahid Imran, and Hamza Iqbal, contributed with one goal each. On the opposing side, Juan Cruz Greguol led the charge for FG/Din Polo with a remarkable hat-trick, while Mumtaz Abbas Niazi and Mian Abbas Mukhtar each scored one goal.

In the subsidiary final, Team Diamond Paints registered a 9-6½ victory over DS/Sheikhoo Steel. Raja Temur Nadeem showcased outstanding performance by firing four incredible goals for Diamond Paints. Mir Huzaifa Ahmed and Saqib Khan Khakwani added to the tally with three and two goals, respectively. For DS Polo/Sheikhoo Steel, which held a half-goal handicap advantage, Nicholas Roberts stood out with five goals, while Lt Col Omer Minhas scored one goal.