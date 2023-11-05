10th Shah Rafi Alam Polo Cup 2023: Remounts clinch coveted title

LAHORE – Team Remounts clinched the coveted title of the 10th Shah Rafi Alam Polo Cup 2023, defeating Team FG/Din Polo by a score of 9-5 in an electrifying finale at the Lahore Polo Club ground.
The event witnessed a significant turnout of enthusiastic spectators, including families and polo aficionados who gathered at the Lahore Polo Club to witness this thrilling polo spectacle. Mrs. Tamiz Alam, the esteemed chief guest and wife of the late Gen Shah Rafi Alam, graced the occasion with her presence.
Haider Malik of United Bank Limited, Azam Hayat Noon, the President of the Lahore Polo Club, executive committee members, Gen Shah Rafi Alam's family, and many polo enthusiasts joined in to enjoy the high-quality polo showcased during the finals. The day's festivities also included a classic car parade and an archery competition.
The main final lived up to its reputation as an enthralling encounter. After a hard-fought battle, Team Remounts emerged victorious with a final score of 9-5. The Argentinian sensation, Abelenda, representing Team Remounts, displayed exceptional prowess by scoring impressive six goals. His teammates, including Mohammad Naeem, Shahid Imran, and Hamza Iqbal, contributed with one goal each. On the opposing side, Juan Cruz Greguol led the charge for FG/Din Polo with a remarkable hat-trick, while Mumtaz Abbas Niazi and Mian Abbas Mukhtar each scored one goal.
In the subsidiary final, Team Diamond Paints registered a 9-6½ victory over DS/Sheikhoo Steel. Raja Temur Nadeem showcased outstanding performance by firing four incredible goals for Diamond Paints. Mir Huzaifa Ahmed and Saqib Khan Khakwani added to the tally with three and two goals, respectively. For DS Polo/Sheikhoo Steel, which held a half-goal handicap advantage, Nicholas Roberts stood out with five goals, while Lt Col Omer Minhas scored one goal.
Pakistani currency remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in open market on Sunday.
In open market, US dollar was quoted at Rs282.25 for buying and Rs285.25 for selling.
Euro rate stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 347 for buying, and 351 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 75.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.25
|285.25
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|347
|351
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.25
|80
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.25
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.44
|759.44
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205.5
|207.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.65
|39.05
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.2
|40.6
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.68
|1.75
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|914.12
|923.12
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.46
|60.06
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.3
|168.3
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.28
|25.58
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.36
|742.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.62
|78.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.38
|25.68
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.8
|314.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
KARACHI – Gold prices in the Pakistani market surged to Rs217,000 on Sunday as the precious commodity witnessed upward trend in the international market.
As per the latest rates, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan currently stands at Rs217,000 per tola, and 22-karat gold costs Rs198,915 per tola.
10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs186,050 and 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs170,545.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Karachi
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Quetta
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Attock
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Multan
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
