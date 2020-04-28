Shibli Faraz takes oath as Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting
ISLAMABAD - Senator Shibli Faraz has taken oath as the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting in Islamabad today (Tuesday)
According to media details, the oath taking ceremony was held in Aiwan e Sadr in the federal capital where President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi administered him the oath.
Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan has removed his special assistant on information and broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan from her post.
Dr Awan, who was a PPP stalwart before she joined the PTI in May 2017, replaced Fawad in a major cabinet reshuffle in April 2019.
Meanwhile, PTI Senator Shibli Faraz was given the charge of federal minister for information.
