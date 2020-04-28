Shibli Faraz takes oath as Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting
Web Desk
11:41 AM | 28 Apr, 2020
Shibli Faraz takes oath as Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting
Share

ISLAMABAD - Senator Shibli Faraz has taken oath as the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting in Islamabad today (Tuesday)

According to media details, the oath taking ceremony was held in Aiwan e Sadr in the federal capital where President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi administered him the oath.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan has removed his special assistant on information and broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan from her post.

Dr Awan, who was a PPP stalwart before she joined the PTI in May 2017, replaced Fawad in a major cabinet reshuffle in April 2019.

Meanwhile, PTI Senator Shibli Faraz was given the charge of federal minister for information.

More From This Category
Indian troops kill two more youth in IOK
11:01 AM | 29 Apr, 2020
Pak Army assisting civil administration in ...
10:51 AM | 29 Apr, 2020
Cabinet approves ‘Assistance Package’ for ...
08:58 AM | 29 Apr, 2020
Pakistani entrepreneur shares experience of ...
06:35 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman sent to jail on judicial ...
05:24 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
Ex-chief of Pakistan Navy Admiral Mohammad Sharif ...
04:41 PM | 28 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
One-sided love is not beautiful, it’s self-torture: Hasnain Lehri talks about failed ...
04:46 PM | 28 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr