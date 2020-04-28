Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi tests positive for COVID-19
Web Desk
12:35 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi tests positive for COVID-19
Share

PESHAWAR - Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi has been tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.

According to media reports, the senator from the erstwhile FATA, has isolated himself at home and urged all to take precautionary measures including social distancing to stay safe from the outbreak.

It is pertinent to be mention here that last week, Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi had distributed ration among the people in the affected areas of Peshawar.

Earlier, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has also been tested positive for the cronoavirus.

More From This Category
Indian troops kill two more youth in IOK
11:01 AM | 29 Apr, 2020
Pak Army assisting civil administration in ...
10:51 AM | 29 Apr, 2020
Cabinet approves ‘Assistance Package’ for ...
08:58 AM | 29 Apr, 2020
Pakistani entrepreneur shares experience of ...
06:35 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman sent to jail on judicial ...
05:24 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
Ex-chief of Pakistan Navy Admiral Mohammad Sharif ...
04:41 PM | 28 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
One-sided love is not beautiful, it’s self-torture: Hasnain Lehri talks about failed ...
04:46 PM | 28 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr