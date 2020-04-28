Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi tests positive for COVID-19
12:35 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
PESHAWAR - Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi has been tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.
According to media reports, the senator from the erstwhile FATA, has isolated himself at home and urged all to take precautionary measures including social distancing to stay safe from the outbreak.
It is pertinent to be mention here that last week, Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi had distributed ration among the people in the affected areas of Peshawar.
Earlier, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has also been tested positive for the cronoavirus.
