Issuance of agriculture loans underway in Punjab
Web Desk
12:53 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
LAHORE - Issuance of agriculture loans to small farmers is in progress in the Punjab province.

According to a spokesman of Agri Department, agri loans worth thirty thousand rupees per acre are being provided for Rabi crop while of fifty thousand rupees per acre for Kharif crop.

These loans for owners of up to twelve point five acres are being provided without interest while on priority basis for owners up to five acres of land, the Radio Pakistan reported.

