Issuance of agriculture loans underway in Punjab
12:53 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
Share
LAHORE - Issuance of agriculture loans to small farmers is in progress in the Punjab province.
According to a spokesman of Agri Department, agri loans worth thirty thousand rupees per acre are being provided for Rabi crop while of fifty thousand rupees per acre for Kharif crop.
These loans for owners of up to twelve point five acres are being provided without interest while on priority basis for owners up to five acres of land, the Radio Pakistan reported.
- Indian troops kill two more youth in IOK11:01 AM | 29 Apr, 2020
- Pak Army assisting civil administration in containment efforts of ...10:51 AM | 29 Apr, 2020
- US panel demands India on religious freedom blacklist10:33 AM | 29 Apr, 2020
- Govt to pass on benefit of reduced oil prices in int'l market to ...09:21 AM | 29 Apr, 2020
- Cabinet approves ‘Assistance Package’ for health workers ...08:58 AM | 29 Apr, 2020
One-sided love is not beautiful, it’s self-torture: Hasnain Lehri talks about failed ...
04:46 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Mehwish wasn’t inherently evil: Ayeza Khan opens up about her role ...03:34 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
-
- Netflix introduces new parental control tools for subscribers03:10 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
-
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- How to keep your skin healthy while you are in quarantine01:49 PM | 15 Apr, 2020
- The famous people who have recovered from COVID-1901:33 PM | 11 Apr, 2020