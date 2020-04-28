Adnan Siddiqui has lost his pet dog 'Coco'
Beloved family pet has not been seen since 27th April
Share
KARACHI - Pakistani acclaimed TV star Adnan Siddiqui has requested his fans to help him find his pug Coco, who went missing earlier. The actor shared a throwback photo of his pet dog Coco on Instagram and wrote, “Super urgent- Guys we have lost our pug around 7:00 pm 27th. April 2020. We call her ‘Coco’.”
"Please help us in finding our pug and contact me immediately,” he urged his fans and followers.
Recently, Adnan Siddiqui returned to Pakistan from US along with Humayun Saeed and had placed himself in self-quarantine amid the coronavirus lockdown.
“I just wanted to take a moment to thank all the people - health professionals as well as others - who are devoting their time, energy and resources in the fight against #Coronavirus,” he said on Instagram.
