COVID-19 pandemic 'far from over', warns WHO
02:33 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
GENEVA - The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the deadly coronavirus pandemic is far from over.
In a statement, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also waned serious impact of the disruption of normal health services, especially on children.
He said that that shortages of vaccines against other diseases were being reported in 21 countries as a result of border restrictions linked to the pandemic.
The WHO chief feared that the situation could double the the number of malaria cases in sub-Saharan Africa.
