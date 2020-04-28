Irrfan Khan attends mother Saeda Begum's funeral via video call

Bollywood actor was unable to travel due to COVID-19 restrictions
Web Desk
02:34 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
Irrfan Khan attends mother Saeda Begum's funeral via video call
Share

MUMBAI - Famed Bollywood star Irrfan Khan’s mother Saeda Begum has passed away in India, however, the actor could not attend her mother’s last rites.

According to Indian media reports, 95-year-old Saeda Begum died in the Indian city of Jaipur, while Irrfan Khan is in Mumbai and could not attend her mother’s funeral due to the coronavirus lockdown. Reportedly, Irfan Khan had attended the funeral proceedings via video call.

It is to be noted that due to Coronavirus, the severe lockdown has been imposed in India and all domestic and international flights have been suspended. In India, 27,892 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed while 872 people have died from the virus so far.

Past few years were so difficult for  Irfan Khan as he was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in March 2018 and had moved from India to the UK for treatment.

He returned to India in 2019 after recovering and after that, his film English Medium was released which proved to be successful.

More From This Category
One-sided love is not beautiful, it’s ...
04:46 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
Mehwish wasn’t inherently evil: Ayeza Khan ...
03:34 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem
03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
Netflix introduces new parental control tools for ...
03:10 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
Sonali Bendre says her last 2 years have been ...
02:48 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
Irrfan Khan attends mother Saeda Begum's funeral ...
02:34 PM | 28 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
One-sided love is not beautiful, it’s self-torture: Hasnain Lehri talks about failed ...
04:46 PM | 28 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr