PM Imran prays for speedy recovery of Sindh Governor from coronavirus
01:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has prayed for speedy recovery of Sindh Governor Imran Ismail from COVID-19.

In a tweet today (Tuesday), PM Imran prayed almighty ALLAH to grant Imran Ismail strengthen to fight this disease.

In his reply, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail thanked the prime minister for his prayers and said that “I have learnt from you to fight under most difficult times and situation.”

Earlier, Governor Sindh took to the twitter and announced that he was tested Covid 19 positive.

