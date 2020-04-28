Punjab govt launches 'Smart Sampling' to limit COVID-19 spread
12:06 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
LAHORE - Punjab government has launched ‘Smart Sampling’ today (Tuesday) to control the coronavirus spread across the province.
In a statement, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that the people present in quarantine centers will be focused during initially in the smart sampling.
Earlier, CM Buzdar had paid a tribute to the paramedical staff for fearlessly fighting against the deadly virus and announced additional salaries to doctors, paramedics.
