Punjab govt launches 'Smart Sampling' to limit COVID-19 spread

LAHORE - Punjab government has launched ‘Smart Sampling’ today (Tuesday) to control the coronavirus spread across the province.

In a statement, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that the people present in quarantine centers will be focused during initially in the smart sampling.

Earlier, CM Buzdar had paid a tribute to the paramedical staff for fearlessly fighting against the deadly virus and announced additional salaries to doctors, paramedics.