Punjab announces increase in pensions
LAHORE – The Punjab government has increased the minimum pension of its retired employees, a move that will help them amid skyrocketing inflation in the country.
The former government employees will get Rs10,000 in pension per month as the minimum pension has been increased by Rs4,000.
Similarly, the family pension has also been raised from Rs4500 to Rs7500 per month.
The minimum pension of retired employees aged above 75 years has been increased to Rs15,000.
Last year, the provincial government increased ten percent increase in pensions of the government employees in Budget 2021-22.
