Budget 2021-22: PTI-led Punjab govt proposes 10% increase in salaries, pensions
LAHORE – The Punjab government has proposed a raise of ten percent increase in salaries and pensions of government employees in Budget 2021-22.
Provincial Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht is presenting the budget amid slogans being chanted by Opposition against the government in the provincial assembly.
The budget for the financial year 2021-22 with a volume of around Rs 2,600 billion with a Rs 560 billion development programme. The budget is around 16 percent higher than the current financial year 2020-21.
For the first time in history, a separate annual development plan of Rs189 billion is allocated for south Punjab, while these schemes would also be published in separate budget books.
Earlier, Punjab cabinet approved the budget proposals. Provincial ministers, advisors, special assistants, chief secretary and concerned secretaries attended the budget session.
