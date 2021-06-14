Punjab unveils Rs2,650b budget 2021-22
Web Desk
05:12 PM | 14 Jun, 2021
LAHORE – Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht is presenting the budget for the financial year 2021-22 in the Punjab Assembly amid the ruckus by the opposition lawmakers.

The budget for the financial year 2021-22 with a volume of around Rs 2,600 billion with a Rs 560 billion development programme. The budget is around 16 percent higher than the current financial year 2020-21.

For the first time in history, a separate annual development plan of Rs189 billion is allocated for south Punjab, while these schemes would also be published in separate budget books.

Earlier, Punjab cabinet approved the budget proposals. Provincial ministers, advisors, special assistants, chief secretary and concerned secretaries attended the budget session.

