Budget 2021-22: Punjab proposes tax cut on 10 businesses
LAHORE – The Punjab government has proposed a decrease in tax rate for various businesses of the services sector in the budget for fiscal year 2021-22
Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht while presenting the budget said that 16% sales tax on tens services will be reduced to 5% in the next fiscal year.
The ten sectors include,
- Rental bulldozers services
- Dress designers
- Warehouse services
- Construction machinery services
- Town planners
- Beauty parlours
- Fashion designers
- Dry cleaners
- Architect
- Home chefs
Earlier, Punjab cabinet approved proposals for budget with total outlay of Rs2.653 billion. Provincial ministers, advisors, special assistants, chief secretary and concerned secretaries attended the budget session.
