Budget 2021-22: Punjab proposes tax cut on 10 businesses

LAHORE – The Punjab government has proposed a decrease in tax rate for various businesses of the services sector in the budget for fiscal year 2021-22

Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht while presenting the budget said that 16% sales tax on tens services will be reduced to 5% in the next fiscal year.

The ten sectors include,

Rental bulldozers services

Dress designers

Warehouse services

Construction machinery services

Town planners

Beauty parlours

Fashion designers

Dry cleaners

Architect

Home chefs

Earlier, Punjab cabinet approved proposals for budget with total outlay of Rs2.653 billion. Provincial ministers, advisors, special assistants, chief secretary and concerned secretaries attended the budget session.