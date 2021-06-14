Budget 2021-22: Punjab proposes tax cut on 10 businesses

06:12 PM | 14 Jun, 2021
Budget 2021-22: Punjab proposes tax cut on 10 businesses
LAHORE – The Punjab government has proposed a decrease in tax rate for various businesses of the services sector in the budget for fiscal year 2021-22

Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht while presenting the budget said that 16% sales tax on tens services will be reduced to 5% in the next fiscal year.

The ten sectors include,  

  • Rental bulldozers services
  • Dress designers
  • Warehouse services
  • Construction machinery services
  • Town planners
  • Beauty parlours
  • Fashion designers
  • Dry cleaners
  • Architect
  • Home chefs

Earlier, Punjab cabinet approved proposals for budget with total outlay of Rs2.653 billion. Provincial ministers, advisors, special assistants, chief secretary and concerned secretaries attended the budget session.

