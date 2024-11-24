Bushra Bibi criticises delay during PTI caravan’s march to Islamabad

ATTOCK – Bushra Bibi, wife of PTI’s founding chairman and former First Lady, objected to delays caused by workers during the party’s caravan stop, stating that valuable time was being wasted.

While traveling in Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s convoy near Ghazi Bridge in Attock, Bushra Bibi addressed party workers via microphone from her car, expressing her disapproval of the halt. The chief minister had briefly instructed the convoy to stop, urging participants to rest and prepare for the upcoming challenge.

Bushra Bibi appealed to the workers, saying, “Stay in your vehicles so we can move quickly and reach our destination. Time is being wasted this way.” She further instructed, “We are here to bring Khan back and must not return without him. Everyone should get into their vehicles to ensure we reach faster.”

Meanwhile, the convoy, led by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister, crossed into Punjab from Swabi. As it reached Attock Bridge, Chach Interchange, and Ghazi Barotha Canal, intense police shelling was reported.