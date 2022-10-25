Maryam Nawaz's comments on tweet showing Arshad Sharif's coffin draw backlash

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz is facing criticism on social media for retweeting with her comments a post showing slain journalist Arshad Sharif's coffin.

Sharif was shot dead in Kenya by the local police in what they claimed an incident of “mistaken identity” when he was travelling to Nairobi from Kenya’s Magadi town on Sunday night.

Kenyan police said that fire was opened on the vehicle after the journalist and his driver allegedly breached a roadblock set up to check vehicles on Nairobi-Magadi highway after an incident of child kidnapping.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority has launched an investigation into the case to determine the facts. However, social media users are expressing anger on a retweet made by Maryam Nawaz, calling it vengeful and inappropriate.

The original post, retweeted by Maryam, claimed that the slain journalist used to say Nawaz Sharif had sent her mother in a “parcel,” saying that he used to mock the death of other people and now his time has come.

Commenting on the tweet, Maryam Nawaz wrote: "I don’t feel good RTing this but this is a lesson for the mankind that we must all imbibe".

I don’t feel good RTing this but this is a lesson for the mankind that we must all imbibe. https://t.co/XIfZA3N5Hr — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) October 25, 2022

Social media users and senior members of the journalist community condemned Maryam Nawaz and rejected the claim being attributed to Arshad Sharif as baseless.

@MaryamNSharif have a heart. Show some character and delete this ridiculous tweet. A Pakistani journalist is brutally killed and this is neither the way or time to settle scores. pic.twitter.com/GObHcY2vLr — Azhar Abbas (@AzharAbbas3) October 25, 2022

Mocking someone's family after a violent death is shameful. By displaying such deep-seated feelings of resentment and vendetta against opponents, Maryam Nawaz continues to prove herself unfit for public office. — Ammar Ali Jan (@ammaralijan) October 25, 2022

Being leader of an important party it doesn’t become you to RT this. Arshad Sharif’s vile comment about your & Mian Sb’s loss unforgivable but plz remember as a leader you will have to grow a big heart and put that on display — Ayesha Siddiqa (@iamthedrifter) October 25, 2022

مریم نواز شرم کر

اور اللہ سے ڈر https://t.co/HDUeCt1EIf pic.twitter.com/F5gObpIlr9 — Javeria Siddique (@javerias) October 25, 2022

ناصرف مریم نواز کوارشد شریف کےحوالے سےٹویٹ ڈیلیٹ کرنا چاہیئےبلکہ معافی بھی مانگنی چاہیئے۔کسی بھی انسان کو ذیب نہیں دیتاکہ کسی کی موت پر یہ سوچے کہ اس نے اپنا حساب برابر کرنا ہے۔یہ وقت ارشد شریف کےلواحقین کےساتھ کھڑاہونےاور انہیں انصاف دلانےکاہے،نہ کہ ایسےبیانات کا۔ pic.twitter.com/jWtVJlFA8c — Shahzeb Khanzada (@shazbkhanzdaGEO) October 25, 2022