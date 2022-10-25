Maryam Nawaz's comments on tweet showing Arshad Sharif's coffin draw backlash
Maryam Nawaz's comments on tweet showing Arshad Sharif's coffin draw backlash
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz is facing criticism on social media for retweeting with her comments a post showing slain journalist Arshad Sharif's coffin.

Sharif was shot dead in Kenya by the local police in what they claimed an incident of “mistaken identity” when he was travelling to Nairobi from Kenya’s Magadi town on Sunday night.

Kenyan police said that fire was opened on the vehicle after the journalist and his driver allegedly breached a roadblock set up to check vehicles on Nairobi-Magadi highway after an incident of child kidnapping.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority has launched an investigation into the case to determine the facts. However, social media users are expressing anger on a retweet made by Maryam Nawaz, calling it vengeful and inappropriate.

The original post, retweeted by Maryam, claimed that the slain journalist used to say Nawaz Sharif had sent her mother in a “parcel,” saying that he used to mock the death of other people and now his time has come.

Commenting on the tweet, Maryam Nawaz wrote: "I don’t feel good RTing this but this is a lesson for the mankind that we must all imbibe".

Social media users and senior members of the journalist community condemned Maryam Nawaz and rejected the claim being attributed to Arshad Sharif as baseless. 

