Iman Ali faces backlash for wearing 'revealing' dress

Web Desk
01:05 PM | 27 Oct, 2022
Iman Ali faces backlash for wearing 'revealing' dress

Pakistani actor and model Iman Ali is drop-dead-gorgeous on screen and off with an alluring Instagram feed that keeps her fans hooked.

The Bol star is a fashionista to the core whose style has been lauded by social media users however his latest clicks in workout pants sparked outrage.

Netizens and trolls did not hold back and shamed her choice of clothing and derogatory comments also poured under her picture.

In reality, Iman wore tights while social media users were quick enough to slam her without noticing that she posed in skin-colored pants. The actor also applied a filter that made her pants invisible in the viral picture.

Earlier during the promotions, the 41-year-old stepped into another controversy and later clarified that she was in no way insulting or being insensitive toward Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan when she said Mahira should’ve stuck to being a VJ and Fawad would’ve been a failed comedian.

Her statement was spread in the wrong light from a throwback video. Now, Iman said that she was only answering the question ‘What career would they have pursued had they not been actors’.

Iman Ali clarifies her remarks were not aimed at ... 03:59 PM | 22 Oct, 2022

Lollywood diva Iman Ali is a true winner when it comes to the world of glitz and glamour given her strong screen ...

On the work front, Iman Ali is all set to grace the big screen with the upcoming film Tich Button co-starring Farhan Saeed, Feroze Khan, and Sonya Hussayn.

