PM Shehbaz grieved over loss of lives, ravages caused by cyclone in Bangladesh
11:00 AM | 28 Oct, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed grief over the loss of precious lives and ravages caused by a cyclone in Bangladesh.

In a tweet on Friday, he extended his deepest condolences and most sincere sympathies to the government and the people of Bangladesh. He said our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. 

At least 24 people died after a cyclone slammed into Bangladesh on Monday night, forcing the evacuation of about a million people from their homes.

