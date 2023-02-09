No Pakistani killed or injured in deadly Turkiye-Syria earthquakes, confirms FO

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahara Baloch confirmed on Thursday that all Pakistani living in Turkiye and Syria remained safe during Monday’s deadly earthquake.
In a weekly media briefing, Baloch said: “We are in contact with the officials and there are no reports of any casualties of Pakistani nationals so far”.
She said about 23 Pakistanis, who were present in earthquake-hit Gaziantep, have been transported and accommodated in Adana. The spokesperson said sixteen of them will be flown back to Pakistan while the rest will be transported to Istanbul.
On Monday, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake and dozens of aftershocks struck Turkiye and Syria where death toll has risen above 15,000 while rescuers raced to save survivors stranded under rubble amid fading hopes of many people being found alive.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday established a relief fund to help the victims of a devastating earthquake in Turkiye and Syria.
Office of the Controller General of Accounts has issued for the establishment of Prime Minister's Relief Fund for Turkiye Earthquake Victims, G-12166.
The decision to establish the fund was taken at a meeting of federal cabinet when the premier also appealed the people to generously donate for the earthquake victims in Turkiye.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 9, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|270.25
|271.25
|Euro
|EUR
|290.11
|290.71
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|326.85
|327.55
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|73.49
|73.79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|71,93
|72.23
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.3
|186.7
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.35
|740.35
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.72
|41.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.92
|40.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.08
|35.43
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.16
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|900.32
|909.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.65
|65.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.63
|175.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.12
|27.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|715.53
|723.57
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.64
|76.34
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.03
|210.03
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|298.06
|300.56
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs193,700 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs166,070.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Karachi
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Islamabad
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Peshawar
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Quetta
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Sialkot
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Attock
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Gujranwala
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Jehlum
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Multan
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Gujrat
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Nawabshah
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Chakwal
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Hyderabad
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Nowshehra
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Sargodha
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Faisalabad
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Mirpur
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
