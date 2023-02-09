ISPR rejects ‘baseless’ reports of COAS Asim Munir visiting US

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army’s spokesperson on Thursday rubbished baseless reports claiming that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir is visiting the United States.

DG ISPR Maj Gen Ahmed Sharif, in a statement, said: “There have been baseless speculations on social media that COAS is visiting USA”.

It is categorically stated that Gen Asim Munir is on an official visit to UK from February 5 to 10 to attend the 5th Pakistan-UK Stabilisation Conference – a bi-annual event for military-to-military cooperation between the two countries.

“Senior Pakistan military leadership has been participating in the event since 2016,” reads the DG ISPR’s statement.