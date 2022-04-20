Here’s the winner of Lahore Super T10 Cricket League trophy

LAHORE – Raja Sahib won the Lahore Super T10 Cricket League 2022 after defeating Al Hamd Logistics by 14 runs in the final played here at the Ali Garh Cricket Ground Model Town.

Raja Sahib, batting first, posted 117 runs on the board for the loss of 7 wickets in allotted 10 overs. Hassan Rizwan batted with great authority and punished Al Hamd Logistics bowlers at his will, thus gathering 45 runs off just 19 balls that included four boundaries and as many sixes. The other key contributor from Raja Sahib was Amir Sajid, hammered 18-ball 36 runs while M Kashif Lefty struck 10-ball 19 runs. From the losing team, Rehman Ali bowled well and claimed 2-18 while Hamza Nazar and Ahsan Bhatti got one wicket each.

Al Hamd Logistics though replied well yet they kept on losing wickets on regular interval, thus fell 14 runs short. They scored 103-9 in 10 overs. Only Hamza Nazar batted well and smashed 20-ball 56 runs while Rehman Ali (13) and Usaid Amin (11) managed to reach the double figures. For Raja Sahib, Hassan Rizwan, M Irfan Jailor and Mohsin Irshad bagged two wickets each.

For his all-round performance, Hassan Rizwan of Raja Sahib was declared player of the match.

Raja Sahib owner Umair Javed lauded his team and boys for this brilliant title victory, saying, “Each and every individual of the team played like a unit and contributed well which helped them lift the coveted trophy. I congratulate them for this title triumph and hope they will continue to perform well and win more laurels for the team.”